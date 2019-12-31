Aleister Black Reflects On His 2019

– Fresh off his victory over Buddy Murphy on WWE Raw, Aleister Black took to instagram to reflect on 2019. It’s been a busy year for Black, who started 2019 in NXT, challenging Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. He entered the 2019 Royal Rumble and was called up to the main roster in February.

Black is currently part of the WWE Raw brand, where he is enjoying a successful singles run.