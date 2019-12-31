wrestling / News
Aleister Black Reflects On His 2019
– Fresh off his victory over Buddy Murphy on WWE Raw, Aleister Black took to instagram to reflect on 2019. It’s been a busy year for Black, who started 2019 in NXT, challenging Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. He entered the 2019 Royal Rumble and was called up to the main roster in February.
Black is currently part of the WWE Raw brand, where he is enjoying a successful singles run.
View this post on Instagram
2019. I thank you all, whether you were cheering or booing you were a part of what I can only recall as a crazy year. From working NXT, Smackdown! And RAW all together for two months straight before finally landing on Monday night RAW permanently to competing in Europe, the UK, South America and Mexico this was a hectic year for professional and personal growth. Clearly not the biggest user of social media now a days but I try and do my best to represent, how I personally feel, my brand and character in the best way possible. Being a WWE wrestler is anything but easy, screw that being a wrestler in general isn’t easy. There is a constant mental beatdown that takes place besides the physical one trying to complete and shape who and what you are within this universe. Much like we do in real life, we only do it in-front of an open platform and don’t get second takes nor chances. Wrestling is incredibly difficult and has details far exceeding the comprehension of most. Every day I discover new things, ways and thoughts in regards to my work and skill. This is a never ending working curve and I am glad it is the path in life I have chosen. I hope you all have a great 2020. Yours, AB.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Reveals the Hate He’s Received Over His Angle With Lana, Why He’s Glad to Have Thick Skin, Praises the Work of Rusev
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Being Confronted By Hootie of Hootie & The Blowfish Over His Treatment of Ric Flair