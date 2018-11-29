Aleister Black Reportedly Being Considered For Main Roster

– Aleister Black could find himself moving from NXT to WWE in the near future, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Black is being considered for a spot on the main roster, though specific details aren’t yet known about when that could be or which brand he’d end up on.

Black has been working under his current name in NXT since January of 2017 and is a former NXT Champion, having lost the title to Tommaso Ciampa in July. He returned last month after two months away from the ring due to injury and has been embroiled in a feud with Johnny Gargano.