wrestling / News

Aleister Black Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW In September

June 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Aleister Black RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the former Aleister Black is expected to sign with AEW, although that’s not considered a done deal at this time. Black still has a 90-day no-compete clause after his WWE release, which means he won’t be available until August 31.

It was reported earlier this week that there are some in WWE pushing for the company to bring him back, as it’s believed he was let go prematurely.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading