Aleister Black Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW In September
June 11, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the former Aleister Black is expected to sign with AEW, although that’s not considered a done deal at this time. Black still has a 90-day no-compete clause after his WWE release, which means he won’t be available until August 31.
It was reported earlier this week that there are some in WWE pushing for the company to bring him back, as it’s believed he was let go prematurely.
