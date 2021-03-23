Aleister Black Reportedly Has Some Minor Injuries

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the status of WWE Superstar Aleister Black during the mailbag segment of the show. During today’s show, Meltzer noted that Black does have minor injuries he’s apparently dealing with. However, he added that the main reason Black is no longer being used on TV is because of Paul Heyman getting ousted as Executive Director of Raw.

It was rumored that Heyman was high on Black as one of the guys he wanted to push on TV, along with talents such as Murphy, Andrade, and Angel Garza because they were not “Vince’s favorites.” It was previously reported by Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Black was “stuck in catering” until his WWE contract runs out.

Aleister Black first signed with WWE in 2016. He later made his NXT debut in April 2017. He has not appeared on WWE programming since a match with Kevin Owens last October.