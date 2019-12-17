wrestling / News
Aleister Black Reportedly Medically Cleared Following TLC Match
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Aleister Black’s bloody nose from last night’s TLC match won’t get in the way of any potential in-ring plans for him. F4W Daily reports that Black was medically cleared after he suffered what appeared to be a possible broken nose in his match with Buddy Murphy last night.
Black has not yet commented on the match, which saw him defeat Murphy and was named fans’ favorite in a WWE Twitter poll.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004