Aleister Black Reportedly Medically Cleared Following TLC Match

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Aleister Black’s bloody nose from last night’s TLC match won’t get in the way of any potential in-ring plans for him. F4W Daily reports that Black was medically cleared after he suffered what appeared to be a possible broken nose in his match with Buddy Murphy last night.

Black has not yet commented on the match, which saw him defeat Murphy and was named fans’ favorite in a WWE Twitter poll.

