Aleister Black Hopes To Revisit Feud With Cody Rhodes in WWE

Aleister Black’s first feud in AEW was with Cody Rhodes and he hopes to revisit that rivalry now that both of them are in WWE. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Black praised Rhodes and noted that he would like to work with him again.

He said: “Cody Rhodes is the ultimate professional. Speaking as a human being, I think Cody is a fantastic person. As a competitor, I think Cody is the marquee player at the moment. Having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it because I feel there is a lot more that we could’ve tapped into. I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table both verbally and stuff that was written down that we never got to. Hopefully, now, we can (get to) because the contrast between the two characters is so vast that it makes an interesting connection. The fact that for those brief months, him and me have our history, it immediately sparks that conversation. That says a lot. If that’s what fans go to the second the opportunity arises or that door slowly opens itself and people immediately go, ‘What about Aleister and Cody Rhodes?’ That says a lot and makes me think the work we did previously was appreciated to the point that people would like to see more of it, which is the best reflection I can have of what is going on within the mindset.“