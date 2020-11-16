Aleister Black Rumored to Have Been Denied Request to Go to NXT

According to a new rumor, Aleister Black unsuccessfully lobbied recently to be moved back to NXT. The WrestleVotes Twitter account was giving an update on Zelina Vega’s release earlier in the weekend and while that is not new information (both sides being frustrated with each other), it also includes an apparently unrelated report that Black recently asked to go back to NXT, a request which was shot down.

Black is on the Smackdown brand, having been drafted there, though his most recent match was a No DQ loss to Kevin Owens on the October 12th episode of Raw. Black is Vega’s husband, but again to be clear the report says that the two situations could not be directly tied to each other.