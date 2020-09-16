wrestling / News
Aleister Black Says Kevin Owens Is A Member of Retribution
After Retribution made their presence known on RAW and cost Aleister Black a win against Kevin Owens, Black says that Owens is a member of the group. He made the accusation during an appearance on RAW Talk (via Wrestling Inc).
He said: “If those lights didn’t flicker, if RETRIBUTION didn’t get involved, I would have finished him and our rivalry for good. Now, I feel I need to get answers from Kevin because maybe he just revealed something about himself. Maybe he’s part of RETRIBUTION. RETRIBUTION has been causing chaos for weeks, and they just happen to show up when I nearly had Owens pinned? It is too much of a coincidence. I have to get answers. And I assure you, I’m going to get proof that Owens is a member of RETRIBUTION.
I’ll find out the truth sooner or later, and I’m going to find out and get that proof. If I has to be the bad guy because of it, I’ll take that gladly. Kevin is a fraud, who hides behind his family as an excuse for everything. He did not show up on an episode of Raw, due to which my eye was damaged by Seth [Rollins] and Murphy. And the WWE Universe forgives him and makes me out to be the bad guy for attacking him? If I jump into the fire for another man, I expect him to do the same for me.“
