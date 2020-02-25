wrestling / News

WWE News: Aleister Black Set For Tomorrow’s The Bump, NXT Referee Returning to Ring

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Aleister Black will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show took to announce the news, as you can see below. The show airs at 10 AM ET on YouTube and other digital platforms:

– Drake Wuertz posted to Twitter to note that NXT referee Tom Castor is returning to the ring. Castor broke his leg in April of last year during a Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze match at an NXT house show.

