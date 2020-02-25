wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Set For Tomorrow’s The Bump, NXT Referee Returning to Ring
– Aleister Black will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show took to announce the news, as you can see below. The show airs at 10 AM ET on YouTube and other digital platforms:
.@WWEAleister has one request:
"Let's talk."
10am ET sharp. LIVE on tomorrow's #WWETheBump. You don't want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/CFFb1sfKov
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 25, 2020
– Drake Wuertz posted to Twitter to note that NXT referee Tom Castor is returning to the ring. Castor broke his leg in April of last year during a Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze match at an NXT house show.
Tomorrow is a huge day for @WWENXT! Our beloved @tomcastorWWE makes his return to the ring 10 months to the day after breaking his leg in the line of duty. His road to recovery has been inspiring to say the least. @FullSail @NXTUnited —Tom is back! #welcomeback
— Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) February 25, 2020
