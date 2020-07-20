wrestling / News

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Tonight’s RAW

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Aleister Black Seth Rollins RAW

WWE has announced Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins for RAW tonight. Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye match at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules last night.

Also announced for tonight’s RAW is Randy Orton vs. The Big Show.

Aleister Black battles Seth Rollins tonight on Raw

Just one night after extracting Rey Mysterio’s eye in a stomach-churning Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins will have to answer for his actions on Raw when he takes on Aleister Black.

The Dutch Destroyer has been closely allied with Mysterio in recent weeks, fighting alongside the masked marvel and his son Dominik in the aftermath of The Monday Night Messiah’s initial assault on Mysterio’s eye. Will Black make Rollins pay for his horrific actions, or will The Monday Night Messiah’s sacrifices continue?

