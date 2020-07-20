wrestling / News
Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Tonight’s RAW
WWE has announced Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins for RAW tonight. Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye match at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules last night.
Also announced for tonight’s RAW is Randy Orton vs. The Big Show.
Aleister Black battles Seth Rollins tonight on Raw
Just one night after extracting Rey Mysterio’s eye in a stomach-churning Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins will have to answer for his actions on Raw when he takes on Aleister Black.
The Dutch Destroyer has been closely allied with Mysterio in recent weeks, fighting alongside the masked marvel and his son Dominik in the aftermath of The Monday Night Messiah’s initial assault on Mysterio’s eye. Will Black make Rollins pay for his horrific actions, or will The Monday Night Messiah’s sacrifices continue?
.@WWEAleister is set to battle @WWERollins TONIGHT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/57qV8kdOIy
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
