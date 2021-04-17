wrestling / News

Aleister Black Shares New Vignette Ahead Of Rumored Return

April 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Aleister Black

Aleister Black has posted a new vignette as reports circle that he’s set to return soon. Black posted a new “Black Arts” video to his Instagram account, which you can check out below.

It was reported yesterday that Black is set to make his return to WWE soon and that WWE had begun filming promos for his return. He was last seen on WWE TV in October.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading