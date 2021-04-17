wrestling / News
Aleister Black Shares New Vignette Ahead Of Rumored Return
April 16, 2021 | Posted by
Aleister Black has posted a new vignette as reports circle that he’s set to return soon. Black posted a new “Black Arts” video to his Instagram account, which you can check out below.
It was reported yesterday that Black is set to make his return to WWE soon and that WWE had begun filming promos for his return. He was last seen on WWE TV in October.
More Trending Stories
- Billie Kay’s WWE Release Reportedly Shocked Many Backstage, Note On How Kevin Dunn Felt About Her
- AEW Looking To Tape As Much Content As They Can, Streaming Deal May Be Possible
- Update On Possible Plans For AEW To Leave Daily’s Place In Jacksonville
- Note On Who Made The Impact Deal With Mauro Ranallo, More On His Role