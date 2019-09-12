wrestling / News
Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
– WWE Superstar Aleister Black took to Twitter today in order to shut down a rumor that has surfaced that appears to have originated at Dirty Sheets. The rumor claimed that Eric Bischoff and Smackdown’s creative team were unsure what to do with Aleister Black, believing that he’s too Satanic for mainstream TV ahead of Smackdown’s scheduled move to the FOX Network next month. Also, the rumor stated that the internal hope is that Black would be drafted to Raw or NXT in the event the Smackdown creative team can’t come up with something for him.
Black later responded to the rumors, writing, “This is a 100% fake.” You can check out his comments below.
This is a 100% fake https://t.co/XoXOhUGeDc
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) September 12, 2019
No idea if this is true…@WWEAleister is not "too satanic".
Folks are so driven by optics it's disgusting. I think as a society, we're past this whole, God vs the Devil thing. Aleister is one of the best in the ring, in front of the camera and fans LOVE him. @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/Vr806h4H2L
— Johnny Espizito (@KingZito973) September 12, 2019
