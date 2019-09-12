wrestling / News

Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Aleister Black

– WWE Superstar Aleister Black took to Twitter today in order to shut down a rumor that has surfaced that appears to have originated at Dirty Sheets. The rumor claimed that Eric Bischoff and Smackdown’s creative team were unsure what to do with Aleister Black, believing that he’s too Satanic for mainstream TV ahead of Smackdown’s scheduled move to the FOX Network next month. Also, the rumor stated that the internal hope is that Black would be drafted to Raw or NXT in the event the Smackdown creative team can’t come up with something for him.

Black later responded to the rumors, writing, “This is a 100% fake.” You can check out his comments below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Eric Bischoff, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading