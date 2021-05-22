wrestling / News
Aleister Black Returns On Smackdown (Video)
Aleister Black made his return to WWE on Smackdown tonight, interfering in the Intercontinental Title match between Big E, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Apollo Crews. Black hit Big E with a Black Mass, leading to Crews pinning him for the win.
Black also appeared in a vignette earlier in the show, reading from Tales of the Dark Father.
He hasn’t wrestled on TV since October of last year.
"Let's hear it for the bleak, desolate misery…"#SmackDown @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/lO4LphnVsL
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
What "herd" is @WWEAleister speaking of?
🤔 🤔 🤔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tLc0tqxoOp
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
.@WWEAleister is HERE. 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4Ig3FLftsW
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
BLXCK MASS!!! 😱#SmackDown @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/oibuAdSTfc
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
.@WWEAleister has RETURNED to #Smackdown and just attacked @WWEBigE!
😱 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/qU0UDZxKfu
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
"It is time to cull the herd."#SmackDown @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/7SljjVRLmL
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
