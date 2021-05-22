Aleister Black Returns On Smackdown (Video)

May 21, 2021 | Posted by

Aleister Black made his return to WWE on Smackdown tonight, interfering in the Intercontinental Title match between Big E, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Apollo Crews. Black hit Big E with a Black Mass, leading to Crews pinning him for the win.

Black also appeared in a vignette earlier in the show, reading from Tales of the Dark Father.

He hasn’t wrestled on TV since October of last year.