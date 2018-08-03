Aleister Black’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Status in Doubt After Injury

– The surgery for the injury that Aleister Black suffered at a recent live event has his status for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in doubt, according to a new report. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that it is possible that Black could miss the NXT event after undergoing groin surgery.

The site notes that recovery for the injury, which occured when he was crotched on the ropes in a match with Tommaso Ciampa, typically takes three or more weeks. The PPV is scheduled to take place on August 18th.