Aleister Black Says He Had Talks With Glory Kickboxing Back in the Day

Aleister Black’s wrestling style owes a lot to kickboxing, and he say he did have some discussions with Glory Kickboxing back in the day. Black spoke with Wrestling the Rap Game and during the conversation he was asked if he ever considered getting into MMA. He said that he did not but that he had some discussions with Glory that resulted in a bit of Bellator talk as well.

“No, God no,” Black said (per Fightful). “There was talk, back in the day, I have to be completely honest that I don’t know if it was during or right before I went to WWE. It was Glory and I think, at some point, the conversation turned to Bellator. I was like, ‘Guys, I am not a trained MMA guy. I do kickboxing and muay-thai.’ Back then it was kickboxing, I transitioned to muay thai later.”

He continued, “I don’t know how to grapple. I know some shoot holds and some wrestling because of what I do in the ring, I know some holds, but if you put me with anyone with the slightest capability of grappling, I’d be done. Put up a good fight, though. That was a little bit of a rumbling, I just didn’t want to do it. In the event that I would have picked Glory, I feel I would have been disrespecting the sport. I would take up a spot of someone who has dedicated their entire life to being (a fighter). Glory is a massive stage. I would take a spot and I would feel so bad and I wouldn’t want to disrespect my coaches and trainers. I will always train martial arts, but competing is something I let the pros do.”

Black is now back with WWE and made his return on Friday’s Smackdown.