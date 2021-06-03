wrestling / News
Aleister Black Thanks Paul Heyman For Having His Back
In a post on Twitter after his release from WWE yesterday, Aleister Black thanked Paul Heyman for supporting him and having his back during his time in WWE. There had been reports when Heyman was the executive director of RAW that Black was one of the people he was pushing for behind-the-scenes.
Black wrote: “Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner.”
— Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 3, 2021
