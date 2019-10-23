Aleister Black Thinks Finn Balor Will Help NXT Evolve

In an interview with The Irish Sun, Aleister Black said that he thinks Finn Balor’s return to NXT will be good for the brand and that Balor will help it evolve to the next level. Here are highlights:

On getting to where he is now: “It’s good old fashion hard work. Nothing comes easy, especially in this business. I’ve been involved in professional wrestling since 2000 when I started training and there hasn’t been one day that I haven’t put everything into it. It’s led me to so many great things, obviously it’s leading me into one of the most important stages of my career, being on RAW, under the guidance of Paul Heyman. It’s just hard work and anything who tells you different is either not understanding the process of how it works and will never get there, or is a liar!”

On Finn Balor going back to NXT: “I thought it was phenomenal. I thought it was such a cool move. I think that shows how incredibly exciting the business is right now, literally anything can happen. There are so many cool surprises. I think it’s a very exciting move, I think it’s a very cool move, knowing Finn, he thrives everywhere he goes, he’s just that talented, that unique, that special. I definitely think it’s going to help NXT evolve to an even bigger platform.”

On how his battle with anxiety and depression has inspired others: “I get messages from people telling me all the time through Twitter or Instagram about how my path has inspired their path. It’s good for them, for people who have a certain amount of mental problems, suffering from depression or anxiety, being able to have someone who recognises them and helps them. It’s kind of like a guiding life for them and someone who speaks on their behalf for them which is comfortable for me and makes them feel like they’re not alone. It gives them hope that for them, if they put in the time and the effort, that they can accomplish their dreams as well.”