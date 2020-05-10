Aleister Black Reveals Advice Triple H Gave Him, on What Paul Heyman Sees in Him

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Superstar Aleister Black ahead of tonight’s Money in the Bank event. During the interview, he discussed getting advice from Triple H, how Paul Heyman recognizes that he’s a bit of a social outcast, developing his character, and more. Below are some highlights. Black will be competing in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match later tonight on the WWE Network.

Aleister Black on Triple H’s confidence in him: “The good thing about what Hunter did, or as I call him, ‘Boss,’ he believed in me and he never tried to change me. He told me, ‘I signed you for you. Don’t be something you’re not. Never forget that.’”

Black on how he’s always been a bit of an outcast; Paul Heyman seeing that in him: “I’ve always been a little bit of an outcast myself, and I don’t say that to be edgy. It’s the way I lived my life. Paul Heyman knows what it’s like to be different. Paul was once different, Paul was once the outcast. We don’t have the conformity bone, not that there’s anything wrong with it. It just wasn’t for us. Paul saw that in me. Paul Heyman is known for his eccentric approach and his aggressive approach to this business. He’s revolutionized professional wrestling. Whether people want to admit that or not, Paul Heyman is a crucial and vital part of how professional wrestling and independent professional wrestling is shaped. He makes you think, he makes you advance, and he makes you a better version with what you already have.”

Aleister Black on how the calm rage part of his character is similar to him: “The calm to the rage part, that is very similar to me. A lot of patience until the flip switches to that anger and rage. And I have interest in world religion. Because of that, I started reading about the occult and I started reading about the things that are not so common in our society. I’ve always used that look, that aesthetic, that idea inside the character because I felt it made him intriguing. I always describe Aleister Black as a conspiracy theory.”

On not being done creating his character: “I’m not done creating Aleister Black. I keep finding new dimensions to him, ways to present him and express him, and the fans are such a vital essence to the character. If they’re not giving me that emotional response, I don’t know where to go with it. I need them to reach the next level.”