Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy Announced For WWE TLC
December 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Aleister Black has a match against Buddy Murphy set for this coming weekend’s WWE TLC PPV. WWE announced the match on Monday night’s episode of Raw.
TLC takes place on Sunday form Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after the show.
THIS SUNDAY: @WWEAleister answers the door as he goes one-on-one with @WWE_Murphy at #WWETLC! #RAW pic.twitter.com/xgSpExmaIz
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
