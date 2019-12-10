wrestling / News

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy Announced For WWE TLC

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC

– Aleister Black has a match against Buddy Murphy set for this coming weekend’s WWE TLC PPV. WWE announced the match on Monday night’s episode of Raw.

TLC takes place on Sunday form Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after the show.

Jeremy Thomas

