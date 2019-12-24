wrestling / News
Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy TLC Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw
– Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will collide on next week’s Raw. WWE has announced that Black and Murphy will face off in a rematch of their TLC bout on next Monday’s episode, which is the final WWE in-ring TV show of 2019.
Black defeated Murphy at TLC and had a confrontation on Raw, which you can see below. Also set for the show is Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding.
Black vs. Murphy II will be 🔥🔥🔥! #RAW pic.twitter.com/m9VAdqRkvR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 24, 2019
Congratulations on the win, @WWE_Murphy!
Here's your prize… #RAW @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/a8EmicRe7A
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
It looks as though @WWEAleister taught @WWE_Murphy a much-needed lesson in RESPECT on #RAW ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch next Monday night!
WHO YA GOT IN THE REMATCH? pic.twitter.com/yT1Dra3yyM
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
