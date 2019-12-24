Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy TLC Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw

– Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will collide on next week’s Raw. WWE has announced that Black and Murphy will face off in a rematch of their TLC bout on next Monday’s episode, which is the final WWE in-ring TV show of 2019.

Black defeated Murphy at TLC and had a confrontation on Raw, which you can see below. Also set for the show is Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding.

Black vs. Murphy II will be 🔥🔥🔥! #RAW pic.twitter.com/m9VAdqRkvR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 24, 2019