Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy TLC Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC

– Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will collide on next week’s Raw. WWE has announced that Black and Murphy will face off in a rematch of their TLC bout on next Monday’s episode, which is the final WWE in-ring TV show of 2019.

Black defeated Murphy at TLC and had a confrontation on Raw, which you can see below. Also set for the show is Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding.

