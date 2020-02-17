wrestling / News
Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan Announced For Raw
WWE has set a new singles match between big men for tonight’s Raw, as Aleister Black battles Erick Rowan. WWE announced the match on Monday afternoon.
The announcement reads:
Aleister Black has said for weeks that he is willing to pick a fight with anyone and everyone in the Raw locker room. Erick Rowan may make him regret that decision: The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is set to battle The Ominous Man From Amsterdam in a bout on tonight’s Raw. Both Superstars possess a similar destructive streak, though the size and power differential certainly makes this a tougher mountain for Black to climb than most. We’re either in for a big fight or a very, very short one.
Tune into Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to see which Superstar emerges victorious.
