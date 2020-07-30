Aleister Black Wants to Rid Himself of the Weakness That Caused His Betrayal in Series of Instagram Posts

– During this week’s episode of Raw, Aleister Black attempted to save Dominik Mysterio from an attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, Rollins ultimately ordered Murphy to drive the eye of the prone Black into the steel ring steps. It was later rumored that this was part of a plan to set up an injury angle to put Black on the shelf for a while. Following Raw, Black shared a series of Instagram posts about how he had a cruel father. You can read his comments and view his Instagram posts below.

On Tuesday, July 28, Aleister Black wrote in the first post, “There’s is blood on my shoes, and I understand I have to take accountability in this. But let me tell you a story:”

Later on Wednesday, July 29, he continued his story, writing, “-See my father was a cruel man, and he was cruel because his father was cruel to him. So I created a narrative that evil was a perspective as means to not be like him.”

Finally, he posted a new photo of himself today, with the caption reading as follows: “And now I must re-write 4 years of my own history by getting rid of that weakness. The same weakness that caused this betrayal, this is where my accountability ends, and yours starts.” It appears Black could be hinting at a change in direction for his WWE character, but that remains to be seen.