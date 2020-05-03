wrestling / News

WWE News: Aleister Black Set for WWE Backstage, Full Stream of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aleister Black Raw

– Aleister Black is set to make an appearance on this week’s WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that Black will join the show this week when it airs on Tuesday after the usual FOX Sports 1 WWE block:

– WWE has posted the full stream of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches that aired earlier this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Triple H, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading