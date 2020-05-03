WWE News: Aleister Black Set for WWE Backstage, Full Stream of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches

– Aleister Black is set to make an appearance on this week’s WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that Black will join the show this week when it airs on Tuesday after the usual FOX Sports 1 WWE block:

We've got your Tuesday covered with a 'Best of @WWE' marathon starting at 7e/4p followed by #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/LVDN196jPP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

– WWE has posted the full stream of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches that aired earlier this week: