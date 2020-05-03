wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Set for WWE Backstage, Full Stream of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches
May 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Aleister Black is set to make an appearance on this week’s WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that Black will join the show this week when it airs on Tuesday after the usual FOX Sports 1 WWE block:
We've got your Tuesday covered with a 'Best of @WWE' marathon starting at 7e/4p followed by #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/LVDN196jPP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020
– WWE has posted the full stream of Triple H’s Game Changing Matches that aired earlier this week:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Today’s Wrestling Audience: ‘No Matter What You Say, It’s Wrong To Somebody’
- The Rock Shares Joking Tweet for His 48th Birthday, Vince McMahon Tweets Him Birthday Message
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way