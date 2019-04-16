Aleister Black, Zack Ryder & More React to Luke Harper Asking For Release

– The wrestling world took to Twitter (as they tend to do) to react to the news that Luke Harper has asked for his WWE release. You can see posts by WWE roster members Aleister Black, Zack Ryder and Sami Zayn, as well as Tommy Dteamer, reacting to the news below.

Harper announced on Tuesday that he requested his release, thanking the company for the opportunity and saying, “This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud.”

You’re so goddamn talented, and the coolest dude. All the best. https://t.co/qxjKzJviLC — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 16, 2019

Thank you Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 16, 2019

Much love dude.

See you at McDinton's. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 16, 2019