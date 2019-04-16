wrestling / News
Aleister Black, Zack Ryder & More React to Luke Harper Asking For Release
– The wrestling world took to Twitter (as they tend to do) to react to the news that Luke Harper has asked for his WWE release. You can see posts by WWE roster members Aleister Black, Zack Ryder and Sami Zayn, as well as Tommy Dteamer, reacting to the news below.
Harper announced on Tuesday that he requested his release, thanking the company for the opportunity and saying, “This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud.”
You’re so goddamn talented, and the coolest dude. All the best. https://t.co/qxjKzJviLC
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 16, 2019
Thank you Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke. Luke.
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 16, 2019
Much love dude.
See you at McDinton's.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 16, 2019
Congrats. You know what that means. https://t.co/do0KGTQQns
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Responds to Billy Graham’s Steroid Comments: ‘People Can Say Whatever They Want’
- Killian Dain Says He Will Miss Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young, Thanks Fans for Supporting SAnitY
- The IIconics Discuss The Pressure They Feel About Being Judged So Much On Their Looks
- Mick Foley Shares Throwback Pic of Natalya and Becky Lynch Amidst Their Raw Segment