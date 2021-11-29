Alex Coughlin and Dante Caballero Join Terminus Pro Wrestling Event

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced the additions of Alex Coughlin and Dante Caballero to their first event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Other names include Daniel Garcia, Bandido and Moose.

W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S

