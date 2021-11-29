wrestling / News
Alex Coughlin and Dante Caballero Join Terminus Pro Wrestling Event
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced the additions of Alex Coughlin and Dante Caballero to their first event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Other names include Daniel Garcia, Bandido and Moose.
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S
https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/EFWFX52GSa
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 29, 2021
