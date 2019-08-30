Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez Officially Signs With AEW

– AEW has officially brought home the last piece of their commentary team from Fyter Fest, announcing the signing of Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez. The company announced on Twitter that Goldenboy has signed with the company, and Mendez himself commented as you can see below. Mendes latest last week that he’d come on board the company.

Goldenboy worked AEW Fyter Fest alongside Excalibur and Jim Ross. He’s known in esports circles for his commentary and hosting work there, having worked events for Call of Duty, Halo and Overwatch. He is still makes appearances as part of the Overwatch League, most recently appearing at last week’s Los Angeles Homestand that closed out the regular season.