Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez Signs With AEW, Mike Tenay Was Reportedly In Talks At One Point

In a post on Twitter, AEW announcer Alex Marvez revealed that Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Goldenboy was part of the commentary team at AEW Fyter Fest, replacing Marvez (who returned for Fight for the Fallen two weeks later). He wrote:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that AEW head of production Keith Mitchell has also been in talks with Mike Tenay. The Observer notes that Tenay has had offers from a lot of other companies as well and “hasn’t been quick to make any deals.”

In an interesting note, WWE reportedly wanted Tenay to be the general manager of 205 Live at one point, before they eventually chose Drake Maverick for that role.