Alex Hammerstone Announced For GCW What Is Your Choice

Alex Hammerstone is making his GCW debut, and he’ll be teaming with his old buddy/rival Richard Holliday. GCW announced on Wednesday that Hammerstone will debut for the promotion at GCW What Is Your Choice on December 3rd, teaming with Holliday against Charles Mason & Parrow.

Hammerstone has been on the outs with MLW, having confirmed last month that he asked for his release from the company. He noted in an update on Wednesday that he hasn’t heard much from MLW about his request, noting that people in MLW had told him weeks ago that they were working on it but he hasn’t heard back since.