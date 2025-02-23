Alex Hammerstone Announces He’s Been Medically Cleared

Alex Hammerstone is ready to return to the ring, announcing that he’s been medically cleared to compete. The TNA star underwent knee surgery in December, and he posted to his Twitter on Sunday to announce that he’s been cleared.

Hammerstone wrote:

“Well.. being out with injury sucked. But I worked hard, did the rehab and am officially cleared and back. Former world champion

World traveled

Current TNA superstar

As seen on TNA and NXT Now accepting bookings.

Contact [email protected]”