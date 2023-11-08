Alex Hammerstone Says He Hasn’t Had Much Communication With MLW

As previously reported, Alex Hammerstone confirmed last month that he asked for his release from MLW, which hadn’t been granted at the time. In an update posted to Twitter, he said that there hasn’t been a lot of communication with the company since then. The video post was later deleted.

He said: “I just wanted to take a second to jump on here and talk to you guys. I’ve been getting a lot of questions and comments. You know…has MLW released me? Are they gonna release me? What’s my future in wrestling look like? So I kind of want to give an update. Unfortunately, the update is that I am not really sure at this point. Now before I continue, the point of this video is not to bash the company. It’s not to talk negatively about anybody. It’s just to be an update on the situation as I currently understand it. Now this whole situation kind of broke to the news and the dirt sheets just recently, but it’s actually been ongoing for a couple months now. The communication on that end to me has been sparse, to put it nicely. I’ve tried several times to get on the phone with Court Bauer. It hasn’t happened, unfortunately. The people in the office that I have been relegated to speaking with, the last I was told was that they were actually working towards a release. However, that was several weeks ago at this point. Then when they broke the story to the dirt sheets, they told them that they had actually no intention of releasing me. So I’m not sure if there’s a miscommunication somewhere, or if I was simply told that just to kind of shut me up and make me leave them alone for a little while. But like I said, I’m trying to leave the emotion and the options out of this and just give you the facts of my situation. The facts are this: I have not worked for the company in well over 100 days at this point. They removed me from their active roster page, they removed me from all current marketing material. They edited me out of the show intro and highlights and those sort of things. I have not been contacted for any dates moving forward. Several dates have come and passed. I wasn’t contacted to work those, and I have not been contacted for their upcoming shows. It’s been made pretty apparent to me at this point that they have no intention of using me moving forward, but their official statement was that they have no intention of releasing me. So I’m not sure if I’m being punished, just for asking if that was a possibility, or if there’s a miscommunication somewhere. Unfortunately, that’s the best I can update you guys with right now. I’m trying to stay optimistic and just trying to move forward one day at a time. I love this business, I love this sport, and I want to continue doing it on a high level. Hopefully, there’s a resolution to this situation soon, but that’s all I can tell you right now.”