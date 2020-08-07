wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Competes In First Bodybuilding Competition

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Alex Hammerstone

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW wrestler Alex Hammerstone took part in his first bodybuilding competition last Saturday (August 1), which was the NPC Terminator contest in Tucson, Arizona. He placed first in the novice division, fourth in the open division and third in the classic division. Open is more focused on muscle and the overall look while Classic is more focused on aesthetic looks.

