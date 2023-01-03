Alex Hammerstone On Criticism Of Bodybuilders in Wrestling, Fans Being Less Likely To Root For Them

Alex Hammerstone does bodybuilding competitions in addition to his work as MLW World Champion, and he recently weighed in on some of the criticism bodybuilders get in the industry. Hammerstone, who is set to defend his title at MLW Blood & Thunder, spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and talked about how body guys tend to be criticized regarding their in-ring skills and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On wrestlers who are bodybuilders: “There are wrestlers that are bodybuilders and then wrestlers second. Then there’s guys like me, who it’s like, I’m a wrestler, and then I dipped my toe in bodybuilding. EJ Nduka wants to go and run his mouth off about how he’s a greater bodybuilder than I was. It’s like, ‘Cool bro, glad they’re not judging my glutes while we’re in the middle of a wrestling match. Because when you don’t know how to do a wrist-lock, all the body-building poses in the world aren’t gonna save you.’ So that being said, I’ve thought it was important to bring a strong visual presence to my character, as well as just having the physical capability to do some of the things that come along with being this size. But I’ve always been a wrestler first and foremost. I’ve always put my priority in that, put my eggs in that basket.”

On fans being less likely to root for bigger guys: “I understand some of the scrutiny from fans, but also I think we’re just kind of living through a shift in modern wrestling. I think fans more so than ever kind of have this leniency to want to cheer for an underdog. You’ll see it sometimes where fans are almost rooting for a guy simply based off the premise that they don’t think he’ll be pushed. Then when that guy starts to get the machine behind him and everyone’s all rabid for him, once they get their big moment, maybe they make it all the way to winning the title, the fans are like, ‘Oh, well, what now?’ They realize, ‘Oh, we didn’t think this through. We’re not really that attached to this guy. We’re more attached to the idea that it’s funny for a little skinny guy to win. I’m not saying that’s how it is all the time because sometimes there’s underdog types who are very talented, who are very charismatic. But sometimes fans just almost want to go against the grain. So you see a guy like me walk out, 260 pounds and muscular. If I’m going against someone who’s half my size, there’s some fans who almost just want to be the guy who goes, ‘Well I want the little guy to win because wouldn’t that be funny?’”