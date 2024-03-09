wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Defeats Josh Alexander At TNA Sacrifice
March 8, 2024 | Posted by
Alex Hammerstone got a win in his first match as a TNA-contracted star, defeating Josh Alexander at Sacrifice. Hammerstone defeated Alexander at Friday’s TNA+ event, pinning the former World Champion after a low blow delivered while the referee was down.
Hammerstone evened the score against Alexander, who defeated him in his TNA debut at Hard to Kill. Hammerstone was not contracted to the company at that time and has since signed a deal with the company.
Our live coverage of TNA Sacrifice is here.
.@alexhammerstone takes advantage of the referee being down! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/OQLEkdXEuy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024
