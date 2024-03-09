Alex Hammerstone Defeats Josh Alexander At TNA Sacrifice

Alex Hammerstone got a win in his first match as a TNA-contracted star, defeating Josh Alexander at Sacrifice. Hammerstone defeated Alexander at Friday’s TNA+ event, pinning the former World Champion after a low blow delivered while the referee was down.

Hammerstone evened the score against Alexander, who defeated him in his TNA debut at Hard to Kill. Hammerstone was not contracted to the company at that time and has since signed a deal with the company.

