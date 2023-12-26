Alex Hammerstone Delivers Farewell Promo to MLW

– As previously reported, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone recently finished up with Major League Wrestling. MLW released a video of Alex Hammerstone cutting a farewell promo to MLW after his last match over the weekend against Jacob Fatu at MLW Holiday Rush. You can view that clip below.

Hammerstone said during his promo, “They took a little kid and made him into a f***ing man. They took a little boy and they made him, despite what some of you may think, a wrestling superstar. Tonight might be the last time I’m in an MLW ring for the foreseeable future. But here’s the thing. My ego wants to say that MLW is built with bricks and fused with my DNA. But the truth is that Hammerstone is built with bricks and fused with MLW’s DNA. And whatever I do from this point forward, I will be the guy that MLW built.”

He continued, “Hey, hey, hey. No, no, no. It’s not about me anymore. It’s about the hungry boys and girls in the back because I was just a spoke on this wheel, and the wheel keeps turning.”