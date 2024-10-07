Alex Hammerstone Wins Double First Place In Superheavyweight Division At Bodybuilding Competition

Alex Hammerstone picked up a double first place win at a bodybuilding competition over the weekend in the Superheavyweight division. The TNA star posted to Twitter to note that he won double first place in the division at the WJ Classic and Arizona State Championships on Saturday.

Hammerstone wrote:

“GUYS!!!

I F**KIN DID IT!

DOUBLE FIRST PLACE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT TROPHIES. And heard second in Overall! I am on cloud 9. I put so much work into this prep and brought my best ever. Thank you so much to everyone for supporting.”

Hammerstone also shared video of his posing routine in the competition.

