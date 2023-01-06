Alex Hammerstone Explains MLW’s ‘Personal Connection’ To Its Fanbase

Alex Hammerstone recently weighed in on what makes MLW’s connections with its fans such a personal thing. Hammerstone spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and during the interview he talked about the company’s accessibility with its fans and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On MLW’s connection with its fanbase: “I think there’s almost an aspect where you feel a little bit more of a personal connection, like it feels like it’s more accessible and it feels more like these guys are real. It’s like when I went and saw my favorite band for the first time in like 2007. It was almost strange to me, because I got right up in the front row and to see them, it was like, ‘Oh, they’re human beings,’ because they almost didn’t seem that way.”

On other promotions having too much going on that makes the wrestling feel less geniune: “You lose a certain bit of the presentation, and in MLW there’s none of that going on. I’ve been surprised so many times with the things I’ve been able to say and get away with on the show, but it’s like, that’s you. Even my merch sometimes will have little innuendos in it and I’m like, how did that make it? But that’s me, that’s what I’m going to do and if you try to change it, you’re going to get this neutered, wanna-be version of Hammerstone, and people don’t gravitate towards that. They gravitate towards what’s real and what they can connect with.”