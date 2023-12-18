wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Set To Compete At GCW The Coldest Winter 2
December 17, 2023 | Posted by
Alex Hammerstone is set for a return to GCW, with a match set for The Coldest Winter 2 in February. GCW announced on Sunday that Hammerstone will be in action at the Los Angeles, California show that takes place on February 3rd.
It was reported earlier this month that Hammerstone finished up with MLW as of their One-Shot PPV and will be a free agent on January 1st.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
HAMMERSTONE returns to GCW on 2/3 in LA!
Plus:
Nick Gage
Blake Christian
Mance Warner
"Action" Mike Jackson
Dark Sheik
Bussy
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/h8v97V2aaZ
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 2/3 – 8PM
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/ttLflf4zIj
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 18, 2023
