wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Set To Compete At GCW The Coldest Winter 2

December 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Alex Hammerstone Image Credit: GCW

Alex Hammerstone is set for a return to GCW, with a match set for The Coldest Winter 2 in February. GCW announced on Sunday that Hammerstone will be in action at the Los Angeles, California show that takes place on February 3rd.

It was reported earlier this month that Hammerstone finished up with MLW as of their One-Shot PPV and will be a free agent on January 1st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading