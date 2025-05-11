Alex Hammerstone Looks Forward To Facing Donovan Dijak in MLW

Alex Hammerstone has a number of guys he wants to work with in MLW, and Donovan Dijak is among them. Hammerstone spoke with Fightful and weighed in on his return to MLW and more. You can see highlights below:

On the MLW roster: “It’s crazy how much things have changed, but I’ve only been back once and it was a huge night being the Battle Riot, the 40 people I’m in a match with, trying to remember 20 different luchadors and then they put their masks on, and I’m like, ‘Oh, wait, which one were you?’ But the coolest part of it was to see that the landscape has changed a lot, because that’s always exciting. The last thing I wanted was to go back and see all the same people doing all the same stuff, feeling like,

‘Okay, just gonna go back to playing the hits.’

“There’s a lot of familiar faces and a lot of good talent that stayed there, which is awesome, and it’s good to have friends. But at the same time like you said there’s a lot of changeover. There’s guys like Dijak, who I’d like to work with. There’s guys like Riddle, Kojima is a first-time matchup. You got all the guys from CMLL. There’s such a list of first times still to be done and then if we want to run back and revisit some of the stuff that worked in the past, that’s there to do and

it’s been long enough that it’s gonna feel fresh all over again. I’m the type who I can’t be somewhere very long before I start eyeing some championship belts. So I gotta be scanning the field for who’s holding what and keep an eye out.”

On Dijak: “Yeah, actually my first match back from injury was against Dijak. We worked up in Canada. Like I said, that was the time where I was like, ‘I didn’t know what my knee can do.’ I wasn’t in great shape, but I had a lot of handicaps holding me back and even despite all that, it was a really fun, really good match. I’m just excited to see what we could do at 100%, tearing it up.