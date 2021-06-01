wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Marks Two-Year Anniversary as MLW Openweight Champion
– MLW Openweight champion Alex Hammerstone marked down his second year anniversary as MLW Openweight champion. He won the belt on June 1, 2019 after beating Brian Pillman Jr. in a tournament final to capture the belt. You can view Hammerstone’s tweet below.
Hammerstone wrote, “This was 2 years ago today. The night I won the prestigious @MLW National Openweight champion. Since then going up against Davey Boy Smith Jr., Marufuji, T-Hawk, Laredo Kid, Savio Vega, and the list goes on. What matches are you looking forward with @MLW”
