Alex Hammerstone Medical Update Set for Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that this week’s MLW Fusion will provide a medical update on National Openweight champion Alex Hammerstone. Here’s the full announcement:

Medical update on Alex Hammerstone on tomorrow’s MLW FUSION

Hammerstone to break silence in exclusive interview

What is the status of the reigning National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone?

Major League Wrestling today confirmed we’ll have a medical update on Hammerstone this Wednesday November 25 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Additionally, MLW can confirm Alex Hammerstone will speak exclusively with Rich Bocchini on MLW FUSION tomorrow night at 7pm ET.

While initial reports were promising, league officials can confirm the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night, following attack by CONTRA.

A source has confirmed Hammerstone’s injuries appear to be “significant.”

In addition to a medical update on Hammerstone, fans will see stage one of the opening round of the Opera Cup as New Japan sends Rocky Romero to take on “Filthy” Tom Lawlor while Richard Holliday competes against TJP. In other action, Calvin Tankman will make his highly anticipated MLW debut.

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday November 25 on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.