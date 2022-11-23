Alex Hammerstone Thinks MJF Could Take Off Big In the Acting World

Alex Hammerstone is excited to see MJF’s acting career take off, though he notes that it could mean the AEW World Champion exits wrestling early. MJF is set to appear in A24’s Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw according to reports, and Hammerstone — who worked with MJF during the latter’s MLW run — said in an AdFreeShows interview that it could just be the start of his Hollywood career.

“What a miraculous wrestling career that might never be,” Hammerstone said (per Wrestling Inc). “Listen, if he’s as good and incredible in the acting world as he is in wrestling, which let’s be honest, he most likely is going to be, he might be done with wrestling before he’s 30. He still has plenty of time to get to the top and enjoy his time and make a smooth exit, but I think that’s most likely what he’s going to do.”

He continued, “The only downside to that is that we’re not going to enjoy another decade of MJF in wrestling and what he can contribute. I really think if this goes as well as I think it’s going to for him, it’s going to be the first of many things for him.”