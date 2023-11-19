wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Returns at MLW Fightland, Joins WTF, MLW Releases Him In Storyline
Alex Hammerstone made his MLW return at the conclusion of MLW Fightland, joining Matt Cardona, Tom Lawlor, and MSL in the WTF (World Titan Federation). WTF closed the show by laying out Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu after their MLW World Title match (which saw Kane retain the belt).
Hammerstone was last seen in MLW at Never Say Never where he lost the MLW World Title to Alex Kane. He has since asked for his release, and in what is part of the angle, MLW obliged by sending out a statement announcing his release.
Hammerstone granted release, joins World Titan Federation at MLW FIGHTLAND
Tonight’s FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ ended in a shocking controversy.
Alex Hammerstone, fresh off of being granted a release by MLW, joined the World Titan Federation and its self-described “Superstars” and savagely attacked Alex Kane, the Bomaye Fight Club and Jacob Fatu.
For months there’s been speculation surrounding Alex Hammerstone’s status in MLW.
With the relationship frayed, Hammerstone recently took to X requesting his release from MLW. Over the past few weeks, communication had been sparse between MLW and the former franchise of MLW.
MLW.com can confirm that Hammer was in fact granted his release from MLW this week… but no one expected him to sign instantly with Saint Laurent’s World Titan Federation and return tonight to crash FIGHTLAND.
Watch the shocking conclusion to FIGHTLAND now on FITE+: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mlw-fightland-2023/2pe0t/.
