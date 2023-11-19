Alex Hammerstone Returns at MLW Fightland, Joins WTF, MLW Releases Him In Storyline

Alex Hammerstone made his MLW return at the conclusion of MLW Fightland, joining Matt Cardona, Tom Lawlor, and MSL in the WTF (World Titan Federation). WTF closed the show by laying out Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu after their MLW World Title match (which saw Kane retain the belt).

Hammerstone was last seen in MLW at Never Say Never where he lost the MLW World Title to Alex Kane. He has since asked for his release, and in what is part of the angle, MLW obliged by sending out a statement announcing his release.