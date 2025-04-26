wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Set To Make NWA Debut At Crockett Cup
April 26, 2025
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Alex Hammerstone will make his NWA debut at the Crockett Cup next month. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 17.
Huge announcement YBH x @nwa
Big debut at the Crockett Cup may 17th pic.twitter.com/L3YF5Pkobm
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) April 26, 2025
