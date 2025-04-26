wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Set To Make NWA Debut At Crockett Cup

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Hammerstone 9-17-24 Image Credit: WWE

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Alex Hammerstone will make his NWA debut at the Crockett Cup next month. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 17.

