Alex Hammerstone Off AAW Destination Chicago Due to Injury, Reportedly Suffered Concussion
– AAW has announced that MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone is injured and has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Destination Chicago card on Thursday, Sept. 1. Brayden Lee is also injured and off the card.
PWInsider reports that Hammerstone is believed to have suffered a concussion recently. He did work the MLW house show that took place in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.
AAW will announce the changes to Destination Chicago “as soon as possible.” The event is set to stream live on Highspots.TV.
***DESTINATION CHICAGO INJURY UPDATE***
Due to injuries, both @alexhammerstone and @TheBraydenLee will be unable to be a part of Destination Chicago this Thursday night.
We will announce the changes to the card as soon as possible.
Limited seats left at https://t.co/9glYmjydOU pic.twitter.com/aOMeMfqVlm
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) August 30, 2022
