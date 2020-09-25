Alex Hammerstone On The Uncertainty Felt During MLW’s Hiatus

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Alex Hammerstone spoke about the hiatus that MLW had been on due to COVID-19 and how there was uncertainty among the wrestlers. Here are highlights:

On being glad MLW is returning: “I can’t believe the break we’ve had. It was just week after week. You never knew. Things just have been so uncertain and it just kept getting pushed off. We have a date. We’re going to get to business. It’s a really really good feeling.”

On how frustrating the pandemic has been: “It was frustrating. I think the beginning stages of things were the most frustrating, back in March because back in March, we thought we were going to be back in business by April. Then April, we thought June at the latest. They just kept going and going and going. I don’t think anybody foresaw how things were going to pan out, but after a while, I kind of, just to say this out there, almost got used to not wrestling. It was frustrating for us, but I understand the way everything was going, and MLW, they wanted a situation where they could provide good content, but also, they want to do to it the safest way for the staff, the wrestler [and] for everyone involved. So I respect that, but it is a good time for me because a couple weeks ago, we were able to open our wrestling school back up in Arizona. So I’ve been getting my reps in, and then some of the indie promotions have started to run, so I’ve got to have a couple of live matches back and get to the swing of things. So it’s not like I’m going to be a fish out of water. I’m going to be ready to hit the ground running.”

On being praised by Brian Cage: “It’s awesome, man. It’s funny because I was just at a show with Cage. We did the show in Texas a couple weeks ago, and there was a younger guy there, and he came up to me and was talking to me and asking me some questions. And he’s just like, ‘hey man, I’ve been wrestling for a couple years, and I just really hope I get to work hard. I want to work with you someday. That’d be really awesome,’ and as he was saying that, Cage walked by. I was like, ‘you know, when I first got in, I was watching tapes of that guy.’ I looked up to him because I was in awe of his build and what he could do in the ring, and then a couple years later, I did get to catch up. And we have got to have several good matches together. So anytime you get praise from Brian, he’s the pinnacle of body guy. I don’t think anyone’s going to take that title from him, but I’m happy to have second place with respect to him.”