Alex Hammerstone Reflects On TNA Exit, Says He Felt Like TNA Stopped Caring About Him

Alex Hammerstone recently reflected on his exit from TNA, noting that it felt to him like the company had stopped caring about him. Hammerstone exited TNA at the start of March and made his MLW return at Battle RIOT VII over the weekend. He spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed his departure from the company; you can check out highlights below:

On the end of his TNA run: “At a certain point, perception is reality. So I’m sitting there and from my perception, I felt like the company stopped caring about me and maybe I needed to do something in a different way. Maybe they were looking for something that I wasn’t giving them. But also that was never a conversation that was had. I’d be very happy to be sat down and told, ‘hey, creatively, this is what we want to do. So we need to see more of this out of you.’ And I never got that. It was just like, hey, where are we going creatively? And a lot of times it’s like, well, you know what you’re doing with this guy. You know what you’re doing this that guy, so why don’t you know what you’re doing with me?”

On his match with Josh Alexander not being selected by TNA for voting in the 2024 End of Year awards: “Whether that’s a minority of fans or not. I don’t care if I lose the poll. Just put me on the poll. So it got to a point where I felt like there was a loss of faith in me. And I don’t know where that came from, but I could be way off here, and I’m not blaming anybody except myself, but once you start to perceive things like that, that becomes reality. So it’s like, if this company doesn’t have faith, I mean, why should I even have faith in myself if they don’t have direction for me? Why should I try so hard? It’s not to say that I ever gave up, but mentally, I just felt beat down.”