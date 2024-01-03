wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Issues Open Challenge In New Video: ‘It’s Hunting Season’
January 2, 2024 | Posted by
Alex Hammerstone is now a free agent, and he’s issued an open challenge to all potential opponents. The MLW alumnus became a free agent at the start of the year, and he posted a video to Twitter in which he talked about his goals going forward.
“I was never a big fish in a small pond. I have always been a shark,” Hammerstone said (per Fightful). “Now, I’m in open waters, and it’s hunting season.”
Hammerstone will be in action for GCW at their February 3rd show.
January 1st.
Free agency.
A message. pic.twitter.com/qHskz7CD4w
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) January 1, 2024