Alex Hammerstone Recovered From Injury, Cleared To Wrestle
May 8, 2023 | Posted by
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone is cleared to compete following his recovery from a torn adductor muscle. As previously reported, Hammerstone suffered an injury at the MLW War Chamber taping, which he confirmed was a tear. Hammerstone took to social media on Sunday and confirmed he’s good to wrestle and is taking bookings for this coming weekend.
Hammerstone wrote:
“Cleared to wrestle.
Accepting bookings for this upcoming weeekend may12-14
Dm for inquiries.”
The champion’s next title defense is against Jacob Fatu at MLW Never Say Never in July.
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) May 7, 2023