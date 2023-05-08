Alex Hammerstone Recovered From Injury, Cleared To Wrestle

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone is cleared to compete following his recovery from a torn adductor muscle. As previously reported, Hammerstone suffered an injury at the MLW War Chamber taping, which he confirmed was a tear. Hammerstone took to social media on Sunday and confirmed he’s good to wrestle and is taking bookings for this coming weekend.

Hammerstone wrote:

“Cleared to wrestle. Accepting bookings for this upcoming weeekend may12-14 Dm for inquiries.”

The champion’s next title defense is against Jacob Fatu at MLW Never Say Never in July.