Alex Hammerstone Reflects On Competing At Chris Bey Benefit Show

Alex Hammerstone was part of FSW’s Beynefit For Bay show to raise funds for Chris Bey, and he says it was a once in a career-style moment. Hammerstone battled Karrion Kross in the main event of the April show and after the match, Bey appeared and hugged both competitors. Hammerstone spoke about the moment and the match in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and said it was a special moment for him.

“Yeah, man,” Hammerstone began. “It was something like I always tell young guys when people are like, ‘What advice do you have for me in the business?’ They’re all like bright eyed and I’m like. ‘You have to, when you have the great moments, when you have the magical moments, you have to recognize them and savor them and put that and store it in a memory and put it in a trophy case in your head and go admire it whenever you’re feeling down.’ Because what we tend to do, it’s the call the trophy effect where we don’t keep any of our good trophies. We only keep the bad ones. We keep the ones where we messed up a match or someone says something crappy about us or whatever it is.”

He continued, “That’s definitely one of those nights that I’m like, ‘That goes in the good trophy case.’ Because just to get to be a part of that was a huge honor. Getting to be the main event, getting to be in there with Kross, getting to be in there once Bay came out at end of the show. It really felt like something I didn’t even deserve, like a position I didn’t deserve to be in. The fact that I really care about Chris, and he and I have been friends for a long time and our careers have intersected a lot over the years, especially in FSW. I was just like, ‘Wow.’ It was just such an honor. The match was great. The match was fun. I really had a great time, but none of that even mattered. Like it was just all the other stuff was what made that night so special. That was truly a, maybe, once in career type moment that I’ve locked away up here and am going to hold on to for a while.”

Hammerstone returned to MLW at Battle RIOT VII.