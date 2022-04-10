wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Releases Five-Track EP Blown Away Luna
Alex Hammerstone has released an album, the five-track EP Blown Away Luna. The MLW World Heavyweight Champion released the EP to Spotify and iTunes under the same name as the album, as you can see below.
Hammerstone announced the album last week, writing:
“Jamming along to the song, Fantasy, off my album
I’ve released 5 tracks on Apple Music, Spotify, sound cloud.
Available now under Blown Away Luna.
Az musician or singer interested in taking this project live? Message me”
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) April 5, 2022
