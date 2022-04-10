wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Releases Five-Track EP Blown Away Luna

April 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Hammerstone MLW Image Credit: MLW

Alex Hammerstone has released an album, the five-track EP Blown Away Luna. The MLW World Heavyweight Champion released the EP to Spotify and iTunes under the same name as the album, as you can see below.

Hammerstone announced the album last week, writing:

“Jamming along to the song, Fantasy, off my album
I’ve released 5 tracks on Apple Music, Spotify, sound cloud.
Available now under Blown Away Luna.

Az musician or singer interested in taking this project live? Message me”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading